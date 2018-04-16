Man arrested for attack on Punjabi singer Parmish Verma

Harvinder Singh alias Happy, a resident of Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, was arrested this morning, they said.
The Haryana Police has taken him for interrogation, they said.
Verma, who shot to fame with his song "Gaal Nahin Kadhnai", is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mohali.
[ALSO READ] Mohali: This man claims to have shot Punjabi singer Parmish Verma
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -