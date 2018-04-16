Man arrested for attack on Punjabi singer Parmish Verma

Verma, who shot to fame with his song "Gaal Nahin Kadhnai", is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mohali.

By: | Updated: 16 Apr 2018 09:48 AM
Man arrested for attack on Punjabi singer Parmish Verma

Parmish Verma (Image: Facebook)

Shimla: The Haryana Police today arrested a man from Himachal Pradesh's Solan district in connection with the attack on Punjabi singer Parmish Verma, police said.

The singer was shot at by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mohali on Friday night.

Harvinder Singh alias Happy, a resident of Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, was arrested this morning, they said.

The Haryana Police has taken him for interrogation, they said.

Verma, who shot to fame with his song "Gaal Nahin Kadhnai", is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mohali.

[ALSO READ] Mohali: This man claims to have shot Punjabi singer Parmish Verma

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 16 Apr 2018 09:48 AM
View Comments
Next Story Trial in Kathua rape case begins today
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Viral Audio: 'FIT for ENCOUNTER', UP cop warns criminal; asks to ...

Kathua Rape Case: Mehbooba Mufti writes letter to Chief Justice o...

Aaj Ka Arjun: Pravin Togadia eyeing on 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Sansani: Air strikes on Syria, an indication of World War III?

BJP is trying to break our coalition, Akhilesh Yadav tells ABP Ne...