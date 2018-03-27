 After meeting leaders of TRS and BJD, Mamata holds talks with Pawar in Delhi
After meeting leaders of TRS and BJD, Mamata holds talks with Pawar in Delhi

The meeting is intended to forge an anti-BJP front ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Updated: 27 Mar 2018 02:07 PM
Mamata Banerjee meeting Sharad Pawar in New Delhi.

Kolkata: After meeting leaders of TRS and BJD, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee today met NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Earlier during the day she also met Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

The meeting is intended to forge an anti-BJP front ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2019.



While leaving for the national capital, Mamata told reporters at Kolkata airport, that it was a "routine visit".

On whether she would be meeting UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi during her visit to New Delhi, the chief minister said, "She is hospitalised. Let her recover. I do not want to disturb her."



According to news agency PTI, Pawar has called a meeting of all the opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, to discuss the strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

NCP leader Praful Patel had met Banerjee earlier this month here and invited her to attend the meet.

The TMC chief had also met TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who called on her to discuss the process of setting up a federal front against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

