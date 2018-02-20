Maldives Crisis: MEA expects Maldives govt. to not seek extension of State of Emergency



Press release on the State of Emergency in Maldives. It is our expectation that the Government of Maldives will not be seeking the extension of the State of Emergency and resume the political process with immediate effect. Link at https://t.co/sYKSD256HC @EoIMaldives

On the ongoing crisis in the Maldives, the Ministry of External Affairs released a press release on Tuesday.Raveesh Kumar, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted -The press release states –The State of Emergency declared in Maldives on 5 February 2018 comes to an end this evening. It is our expectation that the Government of Maldives will not be seeking extension of the State of Emergency so that the political process in the Maldives can resume with immediate effect.The press release further says “It is important that Maldives quickly returns to the path of democracy and the rule of law so that the aspirations of Maldivian people are met and the concerns of the international community are assuaged.”Male, which has seen several political crises since the ouster of its first democratically-elected president Mohamed Nasheed in 2012, plunged into chaos when the Supreme Court ordered the release of nine imprisoned Opposition politicians, maintaining that their trials were "politically motivated and flawed".Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen refused to obey the court orders and declared a state of emergency in the country.Maldives' Supreme Court Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed and another judge, Ali Hameed, were arrested hours after Yameen declared a state of emergency. Former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom was also arrested.The international community has asked the Yameen government to restore the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the people and institutions.