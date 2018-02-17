'Make Nirav Modi RBI Governor': Shiv Sena

On Saturday, the Shiv Sena said absconding scamster Nirav Modi "should be made Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor to finish off the country".The Sena while Referring to the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud which came to light this week said, it is "clear that Nirav Modi and his family had fled" the country early last month."However, just recently (last week of January), this gentleman was seen and photographed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Davos (Switzerland)," the Sena said, reported news agency IANS, in stinging editorials in the party mouthpieces 'Saamana' and 'Dopahar Ka Saamana' today.Nirav was a sympathizer of the BJP and played a leading role in collecting funds for it during the elections, it added."However, we are not implying that he managed to loot the (PNB) bank with the blessings of BJP leaders or that a share of it (loot) even went to the party coffers. But, Nirav always strived for the BJP's financial prosperity and helped it win elections with the mountains of cash he built," the Sena said sarcastically, reported news agency.That these monies belonged to the national exchequer which he blatantly plundered, has now been exposed by this scam, and lays hollow Prime Minister Modi's famed slogan - "Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga", the edit noted."We want to know how he managed to turn up with the group of industrialists who met PM in Davos when a complaint against him had already been lodged by PNB? Perhaps, if his Aadhaar Card had been linked to the bank accounts, this could have been clear," the Sena said, in another jibe."Now, install only Nirav Modi as the RBI Governor to finish off the country," the Sena signed off.(With IANS inputs)