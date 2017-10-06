Choose Anandi Behn CM candidate in Gujarat to make party win: Swamy



Fmr CM Anandi Behn’s popularity in Gujarat is rising very fast. I think we should make her the CM candidate for BJP to win easily in polls

— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 6, 2017

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janta Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday suggested Anandi Behn Patel’s name for the post of Chief Minister, in the wake of forthcoming elections in Gujarat.Swamy took his Twitter account and said “Fmr CM Anandi Behn’s popularity in Gujarat is rising very fast. I think we should make her the CM candidate for BJP to win easily in polls”.Anandi Behn, who is a former Gujarat Chief Minsiter is considered to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Bharatiya Janta Party has begun its work for the Gujarat Elections. Even Finance Minsiter Arun Jaitley who has been allotted the charge of Gujarat has started his work by holding road shows.BJP is yet to declare its Chief Ministerial candidate’s name. Currently Vijay Rupani has the charge of CM post and Nitin Patel is in charge of Deputy CM post in Gujarat.