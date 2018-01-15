 Makar Sankranti: Here's a look at some pleasing Twitter messages from celebrities
Makar Sankranti: Here's a look at some pleasing Twitter messages from celebrities

From King Khan Shahrukh Khan to Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu all took to Twitter to express their greetings.

New Delhi: Makar Sankranti, the festival that marks the onset of summers was celebrated on January 14. The festival was celebrated across the country with colorful kites dancing in the sky and holy dip in rivers.

The festival is known by different names in different parts of the country such as Pongal in South India, Lohri by north Indians particularly in Punjab, Sukarat in central India, Bihu in Assam etc.

On the auspicious occasion, social media was also flooded with 'Happy Makar Sankranti' messages, with celebrities, common man, politicians etc all sharing their wishes on the common platform.
From King Khan to Vice President of India, all took to Twitter to express their greetings:

 



 





 



 





 



 





 



 





 



 





 



 



