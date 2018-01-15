Makar Sankranti: Here's a look at some pleasing Twitter messages from celebrities



Celebrated Makar Sankranti the festival of harvesting & happiness for our farmers around the country by flying a kite on @aanandlrai sets of Zero. Too much fun... pic.twitter.com/P5ftZY3vsI

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 14, 2018



The Makar Sankranti festivities have been observed with great fervour across India. We salute the hardwork of our farmers and pray for their prosperity.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2018





On Makar Sankranti, we exchange sesame seeds & jaggery. The tiny sesame seeds remind us of our insignificance in this vast creation. The feeling that ‘I am nothing’ dissolves the ego & brings humility. Jaggery is a symbol of spreading sweetness. #HappyMakarSankranti

— Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) January 14, 2018



On Makar Sankranti, we exchange sesame seeds & jaggery. The tiny sesame seeds remind us of our insignificance in this vast creation. The feeling that ‘I am nothing’ dissolves the ego & brings humility. Jaggery is a symbol of spreading sweetness. #HappyMakarSankranti



— Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) January 14, 2018





With the fields swaying in joy at the coming harvest, let us salute the love, hard work and toil of our farmers, our anndatas. Wishing everyone a Happy #MakarSankranti #Pongal, #Bihu #Bhogi and #Uttarayan pic.twitter.com/yme6aHowH1

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 14, 2018



Flying kites on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti in Nellore today. pic.twitter.com/8tLFMDDCXg



— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) January 14, 2018





Wish you and your family a very Happy Bhogi, Pongal & Makar Sankranti ???? May this joyous festive season bring you happiness, good health, and the best of everything..!#MakarSankranti pic.twitter.com/qoF32Hbb6v



— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) January 14, 2018





We wish u all a v Happy makar sankranti

From the sets of shakti pic.twitter.com/BYzskaDPrM



— Sara Khan (@thessarakhan) January 14, 2018





Kite Flying with Umraao Jaan playing in the background- total bliss. Happy Makar Sankranti ! pic.twitter.com/cFM4dqOG1H

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 14, 2018



Makar Sankranti denotes the entry of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn) as it travels on its celestial path. Today i.e January 14 marks its celebrations thus Poush Mela , Amar Poush Sankranthe aantrik shubhechha janani ???????????? pic.twitter.com/kS77r5wDSm



— Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) January 14, 2018



Makar Sankranti, the festival that marks the onset of summers was celebrated on January 14. The festival was celebrated across the country with colorful kites dancing in the sky and holy dip in rivers.The festival is known by different names in different parts of the country such as Pongal in South India, Lohri by north Indians particularly in Punjab, Sukarat in central India, Bihu in Assam etc.On the auspicious occasion, social media was also flooded with 'Happy Makar Sankranti' messages, with celebrities, common man, politicians etc all sharing their wishes on the common platform.From King Khan to Vice President of India, all took to Twitter to express their greetings: