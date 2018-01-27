Major setback for BJP, TDP Chief Naidu talks about breaking alliance

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janta Party’s NDA is likely to face a jot as its ally TDP on Saturday spoke about ending alliance with BJP. This comes when the party has already started preparing for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Polls.Speaking about alliance with BJP, TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said, “BJP doesn’t want to keep the friendship anymore”.He further added saying “we are capable of fighting the elections alone”.The incident comes only weeks after Shiv Sena spoke about breaking alliance with BJP.The Shiv Sena announced that it would fight 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections as well as the Lok Sabha polls alone, not in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party passed a resolution to this effect – moved by Sena MP Sanjay Raut – at a national executive meet.Sena and BJP have had issues over a long time and both parties have been very vocal about the same.Now, TDP’s decision to break alliance with the party is likely to affect it the Lok Sabha Polls.