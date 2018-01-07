Major Good News For Reliance Jio Users

Telecom operator Reliance Jio is currently facing a tough competition from the likes of Bharti Airtel, Idea and other service providers.
Idea Cellular has recently launched its all-new Rs. 93 prepaid recharge offer which gives users 1GB of 3G data for 10 days.
Airtel has also offered Rs. 93 prepaid recharge plan that gives 1GB of 3G/4G data for 10 days.
Now, Reliance Jio is going to cut tariffs by Rs 50 of all its monthly schemes under which customers are getting 1 GB data per day.
Jio has also enhanced data limit to 1.5 GB from the existing 1GB for select plans, effective January 9.
It has also reduced 1GB data rate to Rs 4 for a 1-day validity plan.
The company will also offer 20 per cent more data to users of Rs 399 plan by enhancing its validity by two weeks under its Happy New Year 2018 offer, PTI sources said.
Jio's Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498 plan will offer 1.5 GB of 4G data per day and have validity of 28 days, 70 days, 84 days and 91 days, respectively.
All Jio plans will continue to offer free unlimited calling and SMSes within India even during roaming.