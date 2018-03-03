Major breakthrough in Gauri Lankesh murder case, Hindu Yuva Sena man held in Karnataka

"KT Naveen Kumar was taken into custody by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police for questioning," SIT Investigating Officer MN Anucheth told IANS in Bengaluru. Kumar hails from Birur town in Chikkamagaluru district, about 250 kilometre west from Bengaluru, Anucheth said.
Kumar is also, according to this report in The Indian Express, linked to members of the Sanatan Sanstha outfit and its affiliate the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. He has been found in possession of more than 15 rounds of the cartridges of the .32 calibre, which are the same as the 7.65 mm cartridges.
Lankesh, 55, the editor of "Lankesh Patrike", was shot dead outside her residence in the city's southwestern suburb by unidentified assailants on 5 September last year.
The state government had set up the SIT to probe the journalist-activist's killing.
First Published: 03 Mar 2018 09:25 AM