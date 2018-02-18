Maharashtra: Watch ticket inspector Shashikant Chavan saves passenger who tried to board moving train

In a swift response, a Chief Ticket Inspector saved the life of a passenger who tried to board a moving.Chief Ticket Inspector Shashikant Chavan saved a passenger who tried to board moving Pushpak Express train at Kalyan station in Maharashtra. Those present at the platform also rushed to help.As the train started moving, a passenger tried to board it. However, Chavan, acting quickly saved his life. It is worth mentioning here that every year many people lost their lives while trying to board or deboard a moving train.The entire incident is captured on CCTV camera.WATCH VIDEO:(With ANI inputs)