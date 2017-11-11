Maharashtra MLC Jayant Patil ridicules Shah Rukh Khan, says 'You may be superstar, but you don’t own Alibaug'







#WATCH: Jayant Patil, Maharashtra MLC from Alibaug, heckled Shah Rukh Khan for not coming out of his yacht at Alibaug Jetty (Mobile video) pic.twitter.com/lq5owiKZnw

— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017

Recently, during a big celebration on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, all the stars from the film fraternity gathered at Alibaug, Mararashtra.Although, it was a private affair but the pictures gave a glimpse of how lavish the party was.However, on his birthday, SRK involved in a brawl with Maharashtra Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Alibaug Jayant Patil. The legislature lost his cool on SRK and had taunted him.Take a look:Maharashtra MLC heckled SRK and shouted 'You may be a superstar, but you don’t own Alibaug'.As per reports, the video clip is said to have been shot on November 2.MLC Jayant Patil reportedly ridiculed Bollywood actor for delaying his scheduled departure from Alibaug Jetty by not coming out of his yacht.According to the news agency ANI, Patil, a MLC from Alibaug was to leave for Mumbai but could not board his yacht as Khan was not coming out of his own. The report further added that Patil later boarded his yacht by going through Khan's.