Maharashtra Minister Khadse denies receiving calls from Dawood's Karachi residence



Certificate from Idea cellular company for the said number. pic.twitter.com/nYV46ec7hD

— Eknath Khadse (@EknathKhadseBJP) May 21, 2016

"The phone (number), which the AAP spokesperson is referring to, is not in use for the last one year. During this period, no international call was made from or received on this phone," Khadse said."The telecom service provider has sent a letter clarifying the facts. There is a possibility that the number was cloned," Khadse, a senior member in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet, said."I have asked the CM and Jalgaon SP to probe if any person is using this number. I have also asked the CM to initiate an in-depth inquiry into the Gajanan Patil bribery issue," Khadse said.The allegations made by the AAP leader are "baseless", he said.AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon had yesterday met the Chief Minister and demanded Khadse's resignation in connection with a bribery case involving his 'PA'.She had also raised the issue of call records of four landline numbers registered at the underworld don's mansion in Karachi and of Khadse's name allegedly figuring on the list.