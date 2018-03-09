Maharashtra: 3 dead after major fire breaks out at Palghar chemical factory



Big fire broke out at a chemical factory in Tarapur MIDC of Maharashtra's Palghar district. pic.twitter.com/EragSe885p

: A major fire broke out after an explosion inside a boiler at a chemicals company in Boisar-Tarapur industrial estate in Palghar district.As per reports, the blaze started after a massive explosion inside a boiler at a company named Ramedeo chemicals around 11.40 pm.Image: ABP NewsThe blasts were of high intensity and the impact of the boiler blast was felt in the villages around 10 kms vicinity.Here it is to be noted that, Tarapur Atomic Power Station is also situated on Boisar-Tarapur Road is around 15 kms away from the spot. The Atomic Power Station was unaffected.Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it is suspected that laborers may be trapped inside the factory.