Maharashtra: Govt in dilemma, as jobs of 11,000 people at stake after SC order

Maharashtra: The state government is in dilemma over an Apex Court order which is likely to leave 11,000 people jobless in the state. The Supreme Court had ordered to cancel 11,000 jobs of officials who attained them via false certificates.The order came on July 6, 2017 and said that people who don’t possess real certificates, their jobs or degrees should be scrapped.As per a TOI report, around 11,700 people in the state have attained jobs via ST quotas using fake degrees and certificates. Now, it is difficult for the government to understand as to what to do with so many people.The most interesting fact is that of these, mostly people have been working for over 20 years and the one’s who0 started as clerks, have been promoted to the position of managers.Though the court in its order had ascertained, no matter how long a person has been working, he will have to face the repercussions of presenting fake papers.The government is being extremely careful before cancelling so many jobs at once. The Fadnavis government has also sought suggestion from law ministry over the same. The government has also contacted the advocate general over the same.As per TOI, a meeting took place over the same on January 20. “Both law ministry’s and advocate general’s decision on the matter is very clear. There is no way there officials can be saved “said a senior government official.