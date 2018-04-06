Maharashtra girl fights off tiger with a stick, then takes selfie

The 23-year-old girl has been identified as Rupali Meshram, a resident of Usgaon village of Sakoli Taluka in Bhandara district of Maharashtra. She was inside her house doing her household chores when she heard her goat bleating.
Alarmed, she rushed outside to find that a tiger was eyeing her goat.
Without even batting an eye, the girl immediately lifted a stick lying nearby and started attacking the beast to save her goat.
The tiger then reportedly lurched back to pounce on the girl, but she was rescued in the mean time by her mother, who pulled her inside the house.
Both the mother and daughter received minor injuries. The goat however could not be saved.
They then called the forest guard, but the tiger had left before they arrived.
The mother –daughter duo received medical treatment at the hospital, where the doctor said that they were fortunate that the tiger did not bite them.
An organisation that works for women empowerment shared the selfie that the girl took after fighting the tiger.
Bravo Stick Girl - Rupali Meshram She heard her goat scream and she ran out of her house to pick up a stick and hit the tiger, which then attacked her aswell. Her mother, who was also injured, saved her by pulling her inside the house. They both sustained only minor injuries and have now been discharged from hospital. The goat did not survive. Ms Meshram took a selfie of her bloodied face soon after the attack. #abekegoonj #nfngomumbai #accident #nfngodiaries #rupalimeshram #village #tigerattack #casualty #minorinjury #stick
