Maharashtra: Girl commits suicide after fight with brother over TV remote

The incident took place at Kambe village in Bhiwandi tehsil of the district on Friday.Soanli (19) had a quarrel with her younger brother when he refused to give the remote control to her, said an official of Nizampura police station.While her brother wanted to watch a cricket match, she wanted to watch her favourite serial.As she missed the serial, she went into her room in a fit a rage and hanged herself from the ceiling, police said.Further probe is on.