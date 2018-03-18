Maharashtra: Girl commits suicide after fight with brother over TV remote

The incident took place at Kambe village in Bhiwandi tehsil of the district on Friday.
Soanli (19) had a quarrel with her younger brother when he refused to give the remote control to her, said an official of Nizampura police station.
While her brother wanted to watch a cricket match, she wanted to watch her favourite serial.
As she missed the serial, she went into her room in a fit a rage and hanged herself from the ceiling, police said.
Further probe is on.
First Published: 18 Mar 2018 08:52 PM