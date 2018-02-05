Maharashtra: Four-year-old dies after swallowing ten rupee coin

Shalini Handge (4), the girl, demanded something to eat; her mother gave her a ten ruppe coin and asked her to buy something from a nearby shop, said P R Dhokane, in-charge, Nashik Road police station.
The girl, while playing with the coin, swallowed it accidentally, he said.
Her parents first rushed her to a local hospital and then to a super-speciality hospital, but she died during treatment, the officer said.
Police have registered a case of accidental death.
First Published: 05 Feb 2018 04:06 PM