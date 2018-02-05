 Maharashtra: Four-year-old dies after swallowing ten rupee coin
The mother who gave her the Rs. 10 coin had asked her to buy something from a nearby shop

Image: representational/ PTI/ File

Nashik : A four-year-old girl died after accidentally swallowing a ten rupee coin in Chandgiri locality in the city today morning, police said.

Shalini Handge (4), the girl, demanded something to eat; her mother gave her a ten ruppe coin and asked her to buy something from a nearby shop, said P R Dhokane, in-charge, Nashik Road police station.

The girl, while playing with the coin, swallowed it accidentally, he said.

Her parents first rushed her to a local hospital and then to a super-speciality hospital, but she died during treatment, the officer said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

