Maharashtra: Four-year-old dies after swallowing ten rupee coin

: A four-year-old girl died after accidentally swallowing a ten rupee coin in Chandgiri locality in the city today morning, police said.Shalini Handge (4), the girl, demanded something to eat; her mother gave her a ten ruppe coin and asked her to buy something from a nearby shop, said P R Dhokane, in-charge, Nashik Road police station.The girl, while playing with the coin, swallowed it accidentally, he said.Her parents first rushed her to a local hospital and then to a super-speciality hospital, but she died during treatment, the officer said.Police have registered a case of accidental death.