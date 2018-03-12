Maharashtra farmers’ march Live: Protesters reach Azad Maidan, to meet CM Fadnavis todayMaharashtra farmers’ march Live Updates: Protesters reach Azad Maidan, to meet CM Devendra Fadnavis today



Our rally was scheduled to reach Azad Maidan Monday morning but knowing that it's an exam day and students will get affected, we decided arrived here at night. We don't want to disrupt normal life: A protesting farmer told ABP News













A delegation of agitating farmers will meet chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at 2 PM.

No road closure or diversions due to Farmers' Morcha now: Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic)

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan said the government, which has met earlier demands by farmers, will consider their latest ones.















#Maharashtra: Latest visuals of All India Kisan Sabha protest which has reached Mumbai's Azad Maidan. The protest will proceed to state assembly later in the day. pic.twitter.com/Dp5hsKU1Rc

#WATCH: Visuals from Mumbai's Azad Maidan where members of All India Kisan Sabha have gathered to protest. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/3GgN6UMVPB

#Maharashtra: All India Kisan Sabha's protest march, demanding a complete loan waiver among other demands, arrives at Azad Maidan in #Mumbai, will proceed to state assembly later in the day pic.twitter.com/3BP50RlvJN

#Maharashtra: All India Kisan Sabha's protest march arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in #Mumbai, will proceed to state assembly later in the day. Over 30,000 farmers in the march are demanding a complete loan waiver among other demands. pic.twitter.com/9YkTo9agnI

We will talk to them and sort out their issues. The Government is positive on their demands. Most of the agitators are tribals, and their main demand is forest land rights: Fadnavis

We have set up a committee of ministers to hold discussions on their demands. I have invited them (farmer leaders) for talks. I have only made an appeal that they should not cause any problem to the traffic since it's an exam day and more than one lakh students will get affected: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said his government will talk to the farmers. He also appealed agitators not to hold up the traffic tomorrow so that students appearing for Std 10th exams in the city are not delayed.









To press their various demands, the peasants are planning to lay siege to the state legislature complex on Monday. The huge crowd arrived at Azad Maidan early morning.