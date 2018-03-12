 Maharashtra farmers’ march Live: Protesters reach Azad Maidan, to meet CM Fadnavis todayMaharashtra farmers’ march Live Updates: Protesters reach Azad Maidan, to meet CM Devendra Fadnavis today
Maharashtra farmers' march: After walking with blistered feet for about 180 km under the scorching sun over the last five days, All India Kisan Sabha's protest march, led by around 40,000 farmers, on Sunday entered Mumbai. The farmers, who began their march from Nashik, have turned the roads of India's financial capital into a sea of red.

Updated: 12 Mar 2018 10:40 AM
Farmers of All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS) march from Nashik to Mumbai to gherao Vidhan Bhawan on March 12, (Photo: PTI)

MUMBAI: After walking with blistered feet for about 180 km under the scorching sun over the last five days, All India Kisan Sabha's protest march, led by around 40,000 farmers, on Sunday entered Mumbai. The farmers, who began their march from Nashik, have turned the roads of India's financial capital into a sea of red.

To press their various demands, the peasants are planning to lay siege to the state legislature complex on Monday. The huge crowd arrived at Azad Maidan early morning.

Live Updates of Maharashtra farmers' march:

  • Our rally was scheduled to reach Azad Maidan Monday morning but knowing that it's an exam day and students will get affected, we decided arrived here at night. We don't want to disrupt normal life: A protesting farmer told ABP News








      • A delegation of agitating farmers will meet chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at 2 PM.

      • No road closure or diversions due to Farmers' Morcha now: Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic)

      •  Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan said the government, which has met earlier demands by farmers, will consider their latest ones.


















    • We will talk to them and sort out their issues. The Government is positive on their demands. Most of the agitators are tribals, and their main demand is forest land rights: Fadnavis

    • We have set up a committee of ministers to hold discussions on their demands. I have invited them (farmer leaders) for talks. I have only made an appeal that they should not cause any problem to the traffic since it's an exam day and more than one lakh students will get affected: Fadnavis

    • Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said his government will talk to the farmers. He also appealed agitators not to hold up the traffic tomorrow so that students appearing for Std 10th exams in the city are not delayed.



