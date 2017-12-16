 Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde meets girl who was asked to do 500 sit-ups by teacher
By: || Updated: 16 Dec 2017 06:24 PM
Representative image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde today met a 13-year-old girl from Kolhapur
district who had to be hospitalised after the principal of her school asked her to do 500 sit-ups by way of punishment.

The girl, a std 8th student, has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

Tawde met the girl today and assured her of government's support, an official statement said. The girl will be provided free treatment, and shifted to a nearby school if she doesn't want to continue at her
present school, it said.

Her father, who works in the same school as a peon, too will be transferred to a nearby school if he wishes so, it added.

Chandgad police in Kolhapur district had arrested Ashwini Devan, the 45-year-old school principal, in this matter after a complaint was lodged. She was released on bail.

On November 24, Devan allegedly asked eight students of std 8th at the privately-run Shri Bhavashwari Sandesh Vidyalay in Kanoor Budrook village of Chandgad tehsil to do 500 sit-ups for not doing project work.

One of them, a girl, took ill while doing sit-ups. She was later shifted to a hospital. On December 10, a police complaint was lodged against the principal.

