Shocking video: Eatery owner throws hot oil on customer's face after argument

A shocking video has emerged from Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra showing an eatery vendor throwing hot oil on a customer.

By: || Updated: 09 Nov 2017 06:28 PM
A shocking video has emerged from Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra showing an eatery vendor throwing hot oil on a customer. Photo: Video grab

MUMBAI: A shocking video has emerged from Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra showing an eatery vendor throwing hot oil on a customer following an argument over price of the food.

According to reports, the customer, 29, first complained about the food and later engaged in an argument over its pricing with the eatery vendor.

Following this, the owner, in the video, is seen taking hot oil in a pitcher from a cooking utensil and throwing it at the customer.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

"A case has been registered against the eatery owner and the staff under sections 323, 324, 504 and 34 of IPC. We have recovered a CCTV footage from the area, which clearly shows the accused throwing hot oil on the victim," Mid-day quoted a police official as saying.

According to ANI, two people were arrested in the case.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

