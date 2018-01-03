Maharashtra: Dalit leaders call off bandh

Photo: PTISporadic incidents of violence have paralysed parts of the state in a day-long state-wide shutdown.The bandh disrupted normal life in Mumbai as protesters attacked city buses, stopped suburban local services and blocked roads at various places in the city.Hundreds of commuters were spotted walking on the railway tracks.Photo: PTIThe busy Mumbai-Pune highway was also blocked for nearly an hour.Dalits protests were witnessed in suburban Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kamraj Nagar, Vikhroli, Dindoshi, Kandivali, Jogeshwari, Kalanagar and Mahim.Mumbai's famed tiffin carriers 'Dabbawalas' also halted their services on Wednesday.Photo: PTIProtesters also tried to block the Western Express Highway in the morning. Incidents of stone pelting were reported at a few places on the harbour line.Thirteen buses of the civic transport service 'BEST' were damaged by protesters in Kalanagar area (Bandra), Dharavi, Kamraj Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Dindoshi and Hanuman Nagar, PTI quoted a BMC official as saying.Photo: PTIThe Mumbai Police have diverted traffic on various routes for smooth vehicular movement in the city.