 Maharashtra: Dalit leaders call off bandh
The bandh disrupted normal life in Mumbai as protesters attacked city buses, stopped suburban local services and blocked roads at various places in the city.

By: || Updated: 03 Jan 2018 05:51 PM
Mumbai: Dalit protestors stop a train during Rail Roko protest at Dadar station over Bhima Koregaon violence, in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI Photo

MUMBAI: Dalit leaders on Wednesday evening called off the state-wide Maharashtra bandh, which was observed to protest the state government's "failure" to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district two days ago.

Sporadic incidents of violence have paralysed parts of the state in a day-long state-wide shutdown.

The bandh disrupted normal life in Mumbai as protesters attacked city buses, stopped suburban local services and blocked roads at various places in the city.

Hundreds of commuters were spotted walking on the railway tracks.

The busy Mumbai-Pune highway was also blocked for nearly an hour.

Dalits protests were witnessed in suburban Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kamraj Nagar, Vikhroli, Dindoshi, Kandivali, Jogeshwari, Kalanagar and Mahim.

Mumbai's famed tiffin carriers 'Dabbawalas' also halted their services on Wednesday.

Protesters also tried to block the Western Express Highway in the morning. Incidents of stone pelting were reported at a few places on the harbour line.

Thirteen buses of the civic transport service 'BEST' were damaged by protesters in Kalanagar area (Bandra), Dharavi, Kamraj Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Dindoshi and Hanuman Nagar, PTI quoted a BMC official as saying.

The Mumbai Police have diverted traffic on various routes for smooth vehicular movement in the city.

