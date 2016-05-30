 Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th Results 2016, Maharashtra SSC Results 2016 likely to be declared before 8 june @ mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in & mahresult.nic.in
By: || Updated: 06 Jun 2016 07:06 AM
NAGPUR:  Maharashtra SSC results 2016, Maharashtra Board class 10th results, Maharashtra SSC results, will be declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, today.

Earlier, in media reports it has surfaced that MSBSHSE SSC class 10th results will be declared by the Maharashtra Board on 31 May 2016.

Waiting for exam results, especially for big tests like Class 10th or 12th examinations could sometimes be a stressful experience. We request students to be patient and stay positive about the results. We will keep you updated regarding MSBSHSE SSC results. Stay with us.

When announced, you can check your MSBSHSE results on: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in

About MSBSHSE

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune 411004 is an Autonomous Body established under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra through its nine Divisional Boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri.

