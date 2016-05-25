Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) class 12th HSC results 2016 are likely to be declared on May 25 @ Mahresult.nic.in & Mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Students, who appeared for Maharashtra Board class 12th (HSC) examinations, will be able check their results on the official websites of the board after 12:30 pm.
According to reports, out of total 13, 88,467 students, 7, 82,181 candidates were male while 6, 06,286 were female students and 44,430 were repeaters.
About 14 lakh students had appeared for the exam across the state. The class 12th exams were conducted by the Maharashtra board from February 18, 2016 till March 28, 2016.
According to reports, the board will declare the results for all streams including Science, Arts and Commerce at 11:00 am.
How to check your result:
1. Visit the official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in
2. Click on ‘HSC Examination Result 2016’
3. Now, enter your roll number, name and other credentials required
4. Click ‘Submit’
5. Your scores will be displayed on the screen
A message for students:
The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then it’s extremely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.
If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.
Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.
First Published: 25 May 2016 02:19 AM