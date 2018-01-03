Maharashtra Bandh: No 'Dabbawalas' service in Mumbai amid protests



Mumbai Dabbawallas Association decide to not run its delivery service, today; head of the association Subhash Talekar says "means of transportation difficult for delivery of tiffins on time during #MaharashtraBandh" #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/6TiVFH2hD0

: The Maharashtra bandh, called to protest the violence post an event to mark the 200th anniversary of Bhima Koregaon battle, turned violent on Wednesday even as rail, Dabbawalas services, and road traffic was disrupted in the city.Mumbai's famed tiffin carriers 'Dabbawalas' chose not to provide their services on Wednesday.A spokesperson of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association said, "Since most of our customers may find it difficult to reach the office, we have decided to suspend our services today".Mumbai Police registered nine cases today in connection with violent protests in the city. Over hundred people have been detained in the city since yesterday, police said.Thirteen buses of the civic transport service 'BEST' were damaged by protesters in Kalanagar area (Bandra), Dharavi, Kamraj Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Dindoshi and Hanuman Nagar.(Image: PTI/File)Several local trains running towards CSMT were halted at various stations because of the protestors who stood on the tracks prohibiting any train movement.Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader and Dalit icon B R Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar had called for Maharashtra bandh to protest the state government's "failure" to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district two days ago.