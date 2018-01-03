 Maharashtra Bandh In Pictures: Sporadic Violence Paralyses Normal Life In State
Maharashtra Bandh In Pictures: Sporadic Violence Paralyses Normal Life In State

ABP News Bureau | 03 Jan 2018 08:22 PM
1

Aurangabad: Police personnel arrive to control the situation after an incident of violent clash at Ambedkar Nagar in Aurangabad on Wednesday. PTI Photo

2

Sangli: Police officials patrolling after Dalits called for Maharashtra Bandh as a protest over Bhima Koregaon violence, at Sangli in Maharashtra on Wednesday. PTI Photo

3

Aurangabad: Police detain a miscreant during their combing operation after an incident of violent clash at Ambedkar Nagar in Aurangabad on Wednesday. PTI Photo

4

Nagpur: Protesters burn tyres to block a road during the Maharashtra Bandh as a protest over Bhima Koregaon violence. PTI Photo

5

Nagpur: Dalits take part in a protest rally during Maharashtra Bandh over Bhima Koregaon violence, in Nagpur on Wednesday. PTI Photo

6

Mumbai: Dalit protesters burn a bike at Vikroli in Mumbai on Wednesday during a protest over Bhima Koregaon violence. PTI Photo

7

Mumbai: Dalit protesters block traffic at Dadar during the Maharashtra bandh called over Bhima Koregaon violence, in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI Photo

8

Mumbai: Boys carry a flag while riding a bicycle across a deserted road after Dalits called for Maharashtra Bandh as a protest over Bhima Koregaon violence, in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI Photo

9

Mumbai: Dalit protesters take part in a bike rally on the Eastern Express Highway in Thane, Mumbai on Wednesday after Bhima Koregaon violence. PTI Photo

10

Mumbai: A view of the deserted CST (VT) during Maharashtra bandh called by Dalit groups over Bhima Koregaon violence, in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI Photo

11

Pune: A street wears a deserted look following Dalit prostests over Bhima Koregaon violence, in Pune on Wednesday. PTI Photo

12

Aurangabad : A view of deserted roads in Aurangabad during Maharashtra Bandh called in protest over Bhima Koregaon violence, on Wednesday. PTI Photo

13

Mumbai: Dalit protesters block a road during the Maharashtra bandh called over the Koregaon violence, in Thane, Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI Photo

14

Mumbai: Dalits protesting during Rail Roko as part of Maharashtra Bandh at Thane railway station, following clashes between two groups in Bhima Koregaon near Pune, in Mumbai. PTI Photo

