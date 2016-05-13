'Maha Jungle raj' in Bihar, says BJP after killing of journalist

With the killing of a journalist in Siwan in Bihar, BJP today attacked Nitish Kumar for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state which it dubbed as "maha jungle raj".BJP Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said while the chief minister was visiting Benaras, the people of the state were migrating out from the state as criminals were "ruling the roost."He also described the killing of a journalist Rajdev Ranjan, in Siwan as an "attack on the fourth pillar of democracy"."Chief Nitish Kumar, who also holds charge of Home department, is moving around in Benaras and even journalistsare not being spared in Bihar. Law and order situation in Bihar has turned so bad that people are migrating out. It is not 'jungle raj' but 'maha jungle raj'," he said.The BJP leader said 11 crore people of Bihar had elected Nitish Kumar as their chief minister with the hope of orderly rule in the state where lives of everyone were protected."Today, criminals are ruling the roost in Bihar and not law and order. When ruling party leaders and legislators are involved in crime, how can one expect the law and order to be normal and when asked the chief minister avoids answering the issue of rising crime. He talks of Bihar being liquor-free, but the state has become full of crime instead," he said.