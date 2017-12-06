 Maha govt mandates use of Marathi language along with English & Hindi in central govt offices
Earlier in 2009, an order was issued mandating use of Marathi on sign boards outside shops in Maharashtra.

Updated: 06 Dec 2017 12:21 PM
Representational Image: PTI/ File

Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis government on Wednesday issued a notification to make use of Marathi language along with Hindi and English in central government offices, establishments and also state government offices which provide banking, post offices, telephone, gas, petroleum, rail and insurance services.

In the notification Maharashtra government says, “Marathi is the official language of the state and in order to implement Centre's Tri- language formula it has issued instructions to use Marathi language along with Hindi and English in central government offices and agencies.”

Earlier in 2009, an order was issued mandating use of Marathi on sign boards outside shops in Maharashtra.

As per the order, the sign boards were supposed to have boldened sign boards in the state.

The order which was issued by the municipal body of Maharashtra warned of a minimum fine of Rs 1000 and maximum fine of Rs 5000 for not having sign boards in Marathi.

The order was followed by MNS workers monitoring various shops to ensure Marathi sign boards were placed.

