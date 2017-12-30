Madrasa teacher lands in jail for molesting female students in Lucknow

New Delhi: A Muslim cleric in-charge of a Madrasa (Islamic school) in Lucknow was arrested by police on Friday night on allegations of molestation and sexual misconduct.51 girls who used to live and study in the Madrasa were rescued by police last night after some of the girls informed their parents about the sexual harassment.Reports say the cleric Mohammad Tayyab used to inappropriately touch the girls, at times assaulted and forced them to perform vulgar dance. A group of girls reported the matter to their families following which the cleric was taken into custody with the help of local police and Department of Women and Child Welfare. An FIR has been registered in Sahadatganj police station.“We got a complaint that few students are allegedly hostage in the Madrasa. There were different complaitsn as well by the students. We took the issue seriously and with the joint team we came here to raid. After the investigation we found that the complaints were right. So we had lodged FIR. The main accused is under arrest,” a police official said.A relative of one of the girls told ABP News that the cleric abrasive and when confronted earlier said “I will do what I want.”