 Madrasa teacher lands in jail for molesting female students in Lucknow
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Madrasa teacher lands in jail for molesting female students in Lucknow

Madrasa teacher lands in jail for molesting female students in Lucknow

By: || Updated: 30 Dec 2017 09:18 AM
Madrasa teacher lands in jail for molesting female students in Lucknow

Mohammad Tayyab in police net.

New Delhi: A Muslim cleric in-charge of a Madrasa (Islamic school) in Lucknow was arrested by police on Friday night on allegations of molestation and sexual misconduct.

51 girls who used to live and study in the Madrasa were rescued by police last night after some of the girls informed their parents about the sexual harassment. (PICS BELOW)

lck madarsa 2 lck madarsa 3 lck madarsa 4

Reports say the cleric Mohammad Tayyab used to inappropriately touch the girls, at times assaulted and forced them to perform vulgar dance. A group of girls reported the matter to their families following which the cleric was taken into custody with the help of local police and Department of Women and Child Welfare. An FIR has been registered in Sahadatganj police station.

“We got a complaint that few students are allegedly hostage in the Madrasa. There were different complaitsn as well by the students. We took the issue seriously and with the joint team we came here to raid. After the investigation we found that the complaints were right. So we had lodged FIR. The main accused is under arrest,” a police official said.

A relative of one of the girls told ABP News that the cleric abrasive and when confronted earlier said “I will do what I want.”

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Nitin Patel unhappy with portfolios, Hardik Patel wants him to join Congress

trending now

VIDEO
Scuffle broke out between supporters of wrestlers Sushil Kumar ...
INDIA
Watch: CCTV footage shows people escaping Kamala Mills fire
Auto
Ford Figo-Based Cross-Hatch Spied Undisguised Ahead Of 2018 Launch