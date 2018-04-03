Madhya Pradesh worst affected in Dalit protests; 7 dead in the state

To bring the situation under control, the paramilitary forces had to be deployed. Even Army has been alerted. Of the 7 people who lost their lives, 3 died in Gwalior, 3 died in Bhind and 1 died in Morena.A curfew also had to be imposed in 5 areas in Gwalior and 2 areas in Dabra.To ensure safety of the citizens, the coaching centres and colleges in Gwalior have also been shut down.The Dalit protest in MP took a very ugly face as the protesters damaged the railway tracks, pelted stones at civilians and security forced and brought the entire state to a standstill.Several people who could not be taken to the hospital because of blockages had to lose their lives.14 regions have been affected due to Dalit protests. The home Ministry has sought a detailed report on the violence from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Bihar governments on the same.