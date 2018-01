A shocking case of theft of Rs 500 notes have come to light from a government's printing press in Dewas city in Madhya Pradesh.Image: ABP LiveA senior inspector Manohar Verma is allegedly involved in the theft of Rs 90 lakh.His modus operandi was stealing the money by hiding the notes in his socks. Manohar Verma was posted in the printing press.Image: ABP LiveHe is caught red handed by the authority.Image: ABP LiveWATCH VIDEO: