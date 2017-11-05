Madhya Pradesh: Teacher forces female students to strip in class

Madhya Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a teacher of government school in Damoh, made two female students strip in class on suspicion of theft.The incident took place in Rani Durgavati high school where one of the girls lost Rs 70 in the classroom.After all the students refused stealing the money, the teacher laid her suspicion on two female students and made them strip their clothes in front of the whole class.After the girls narrated the incident in front of their families, it attracted a lot of angst and backlash.The angry parents approached education department, who later sought an explanation from the teacher by sending her a notice.No action has been taken against the teacher so far.