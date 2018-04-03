Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior man who fired shots during Dalit protest identified, booked

The eight deceased included six Dalits and two upper-castes Hindus. Four deaths were reported from Bhind, three from Gwalior and one from Morena district. The police have admitted that one person was killed due to police firing.The police have also booked a Gwalior man, who was seen firing shots allegedly on Dalits during the protest against the 'dilution' of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.The person, identified as Raja Chauhan, was booked under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC. He is currently at large.A video showing Chauhan brandishing a loaded revolver and firing bullets went viral on social media on Monday.Devashish Jarariya, a BSP member, on Twitter had claimed, "The person who's firing from his pistol is Raja Chouhan from Gwalior. He turned Bharat Bandh into caste violence and killed three Dalits."