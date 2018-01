Elections to local bodies in various cities and towns of Madhya Pradesh along with Panchayati Raj Institutions in different districts were held peacefully on Wednesday, in which 66 per cent of the registered voters cast their votes, officials said.The balloting was held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the state Election Commission said adding that elaborate security arrangements were made during the day for the peaceful conduct of polling.ALSO READ: VIRAL SACH: Did MP’s CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slap his own 'bodyguard' during rally ? The counting of votes will start at 9 a.m. on January 20.