 Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader from Sagar district Raja Dubey passes away
Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader from Sagar district Raja Dubey passes away

Raja Dubey (37) was climbing steps to the dais at a function in the Banda Assembly constituency in the district when he collapsed.

Updated: 25 Nov 2017 09:23 PM
Image: Sagar district BJP President Raja Dubey/ANI

New Delhi: Sagar district BJP President Raja Dubey who suffered a heart attack during an event of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Banda, died in a hospital on Saturday.

Dubey (37) was climbing steps to the dais at a function in the Banda Assembly constituency in the district when he collapsed.

He was rushed to the Banda Primary Health Centre from where he was taken to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

BJP district media in-charge Naveen Bhatt said the last rites will take place at his native village Tendudabur tomorrow.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled Dubey's death.




