Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader from Sagar district Raja Dubey passes away







प्रिय साथी राजा दुबे के आकस्मिक निधन से अत्यंत आहत हूँ। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति और परिजनों को यह वज्रपात सहन करने की शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। आप सदैव हमारे दिलों और स्मृतियों में ज़िंदा रहेंगे। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!

Sagar district BJP President Raja Dubey who suffered a heart attack during an event of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Banda, died in a hospital on Saturday.Dubey (37) was climbing steps to the dais at a function in the Banda Assembly constituency in the district when he collapsed.He was rushed to the Banda Primary Health Centre from where he was taken to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.BJP district media in-charge Naveen Bhatt said the last rites will take place at his native village Tendudabur tomorrow.Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled Dubey's death.