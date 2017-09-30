Ludhiana police nab 7 Babbar Khalsa terrorists, had come create unrest in Punjab

As per reports, the police have also seized weapons from the terrorists. Sources have revealed that they were being funded from Britain and were receiving help from a terrorist named Surendra Singh.On being interrogated the terrorists revealed that they had come to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab.The arrest has averted a tragedy, which could have taken place, had these terrorists had not been nabbed.It is a terrorist group which is famous as Babbar Khalsa International and has its members spread across various countries like Canada, India, France, Germany and UK.The organization is officially banned by Government of nations such as Canada, United States, India, United Kingdom and the European Union.The organization came to light after it massacred 329 Canadian civilians in Air India Flight.