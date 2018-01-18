 Lucknow stabbing: School principal arrested, girl to be produced before juvenile justice board
The SSP said that the knife used by the 11-year-old girl has also been recovered

Updated: 18 Jan 2018 07:26 PM
NEW DELHI: The principal, director, and co-director of the school in Lucknow, where a class 1 boy was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a girl, were arrested on Thursday.

Hrithik Sharma, six-year-old, was found bleeding profusely and unconscious at Brightland school in Triveni Nagar area of Lucknow.



As per reports, the child suffered injuries on the chest, abdomen and also left eye.

Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said, "He has been arrested for negligence and hiding evidence. He did not inform the police of the incident,".

ALSO READ: Pradyuman rerun: Class I boy stabbed by senior in school toilet in Lucknow

The SSP also said the knife used by the 11-year-old girl has also been recovered and she will be produced before the juvenile justice board.

The suspect wanted a holiday in the event of a schoolmate's death.

(with input from agencies)

First Published:
