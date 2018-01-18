Lucknow stabbing: School principal arrested, girl to be produced before juvenile justice board



Lucknow: Principal, director and co-director of Brightland school arrested. The accused 11-year-old girl student will be produced before Juvenile Justice Board.

The principal, director, and co-director of the school in Lucknow, where a class 1 boy was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a girl, were arrested on Thursday.Hrithik Sharma, six-year-old, was found bleeding profusely and unconscious at Brightland school in Triveni Nagar area of Lucknow.As per reports, the child suffered injuries on the chest, abdomen and also left eye.IMAGE: ABP NEWSSenior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said, "He has been arrested for negligence and hiding evidence. He did not inform the police of the incident,".ALSO READ:The SSP also said the knife used by the 11-year-old girl has also been recovered and she will be produced before the juvenile justice board.The suspect wanted a holiday in the event of a schoolmate's death.(with input from agencies)