Lucknow stabbing: School principal arrested, girl to be produced before juvenile justice board

Hrithik Sharma, six-year-old, was found bleeding profusely and unconscious at Brightland school in Triveni Nagar area of Lucknow.
Lucknow: Principal, director and co-director of Brightland school arrested. The accused 11-year-old girl student will be produced before Juvenile Justice Board.
As per reports, the child suffered injuries on the chest, abdomen and also left eye.
Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said, "He has been arrested for negligence and hiding evidence. He did not inform the police of the incident,".
The SSP also said the knife used by the 11-year-old girl has also been recovered and she will be produced before the juvenile justice board.
The suspect wanted a holiday in the event of a schoolmate's death.
First Published: 18 Jan 2018 05:43 PM