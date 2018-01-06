Lucknow: Haj House wall repainted from saffron to yellow

The Haj House in Lucknow, which was in news for being painted in saffron colour now sports a yellow colour boundary wall.Image: ANI/ TWITTEROn Friday, the wall looked like this -IMAGE: ABP NEWSThe opposition parties and religious leaders had objected the move on Friday and on Saturday, the colour was changed from saffron to yellow.Haj Samiti Secretary RP Singh has blamed the contractor for the incident and said that strict action will be taken against the guilty.ALSO READ:On Friday, UP Minority minister Mohsin Raza, lone Muslim face in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, said, “There is no need for controversy in such things, saffron is an energetic and bright looking colour, the building looks beautiful. Opposition has no big issues against us so they raise inconsequential things”Meanwhile, the office of the saffron-clad Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, was also painted in saffron colour last year.This is one of the first incidents of repainting in Uttar Pradesh.