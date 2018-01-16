 Lucknow: Father-son held for teenager's honour killing
By: || Updated: 16 Jan 2018 01:48 PM
IMAGE REPRESENTATIONAL

Lucknow: A father-son duo was arrested on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkarnagar in an honour killing case of a 17-year-old girl who had fled from home four months ago.

Infuriated by the girl's attempt to elope with her lover, the father-son duo shot her dead in their home on Monday and buried her body, police said.

The family had restricted her movements and also prevented her from going to school, police said.

The body has been exhumed and sent for post-mortem. The weapon used in the crime has also been recovered.

The police said it worked out the case in 24 hours and have sent the accused to jail

