Father of girl who alleged rape by BJP MLA dies under mysterious circumstances

On Monday, an 18-year-old girl tried to immolate herself outside CM's residence after alleging that she was raped by a BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the MLA of Unnao district's Bangermau constituency, around 90 km from Lucknow.



The girl alleged that she was raped in June last year.



The victim also accused the Unnao police of not taking any action.



However, Sengar denied the allegations.



"It is a conspiracy hatched by my political opponents to tarnish my image and damage my reputation... I have no problems with any probe. Let a probe be conducted, and the guilty be given the stringent punishment. If I am found guilty in the probe, I am ready to face the punishment," the BJP MLA told PTI.



Reportedly, no case was registered.



Analysis: Changing equations in Karnataka before polls

Father of the girl who tried to immolate herself outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow, succumbed to injuries at district hospital. He was allegedly beaten up by supporters of the BJP MLA.