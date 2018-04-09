Father of girl who alleged rape by BJP MLA dies under mysterious circumstances

The girl alleged that she was raped in June last year.
The victim also accused the Unnao police of not taking any action.
However, Sengar denied the allegations.
"It is a conspiracy hatched by my political opponents to tarnish my image and damage my reputation... I have no problems with any probe. Let a probe be conducted, and the guilty be given the stringent punishment. If I am found guilty in the probe, I am ready to face the punishment," the BJP MLA told PTI.
Reportedly, no case was registered.
First Published: 09 Apr 2018 10:52 AM