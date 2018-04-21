Lucknow cops on a 'watch' hunt: Here's why

Alok Sharma, Inspector General in the Special Protection Group (SPG), had visited the UP capital on April 18 for a wedding with his family. While having a meal at the marriage function at Balrampur Gardens, Sharma casually removed his Rs 2 lakh worth Rado watch and kept it on the table. As he was so engrossed in a conversation with an attendee, Sharma forgot to pick the watch only to learn later that it’s been flicked.







Left red-faced with the alleged robbery, Sharma filed a complaint at Hazrat Ganj police station. Since then the cops are on the lookout to nab the culprit. Employees of the wedding band, tent and caterer companies are being thoroughly interrogated. CCTV footages at the venue are being scanned. Call detail records of employees at Balrampur Gardens are being procured. All this at a time when Deepak Kumar, SSP Lucknow, is on leave and not on duty.



About Alok Sharma



Alok Sharma is a 1991 batch IPS officer of UP cadre. He was the Inspector General of SSB, Lucknow before being moved to Delhi. He has also served as the IG of Meerut and Allahabad in the past.

