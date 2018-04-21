Lucknow cops on a 'watch' hunt: Here's why

Left red-faced with the alleged robbery, Sharma filed a complaint at Hazrat Ganj police station. Since then the cops are on the lookout to nab the culprit. Employees of the wedding band, tent and caterer companies are being thoroughly interrogated. CCTV footages at the venue are being scanned. Call detail records of employees at Balrampur Gardens are being procured. All this at a time when Deepak Kumar, SSP Lucknow, is on leave and not on duty.
About Alok Sharma
Alok Sharma is a 1991 batch IPS officer of UP cadre. He was the Inspector General of SSB, Lucknow before being moved to Delhi. He has also served as the IG of Meerut and Allahabad in the past.
