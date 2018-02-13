VIDEO: In Punjab, Minister flips coin to decide fate of polytechnic institute lecturers

: A viral video is tending on social media where it is claimed that a Punjab Minister took to flipping a coin to decide on the right candidate. It was for the post of a lecturer in a polytechnic institute.However, a spokesperson of the Congress government in the state claimed that the minister's intention was to allot the posts in a "transparent" manner.As per reports, the two lecturers, one from Nabha and another from Patiala, wanted to be posted to a government polytechnic institute at Patiala. In order to resolve the issue, Punjab Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi decided to toss a coin.The incident took place on Monday when the minister had called 37 mechanical lecturers for giving them their posting orders.Meanwhile, the government spokesman defended Channi's moveby saying both the candidates were eying for the same post, he said, "One of them said his scores were better than the other candidate, while the other one said he was more experienced.The spokesman also added that the minister's intention was to allot the postings in a "transparent" manner.(with input from agencies)