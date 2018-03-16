Youth raising anti-India slogans can't belong to RJD: LS MP Sarfaraz Alam

New Delhi: Three youth were booked by police today for raising anti-national slogans while celebrating RJD leader Sarfaraz Alam’s victory in Lok Sabha by-poll from Araria on March 14.The boys wearing green bands on their foreheads were seen in a video shouting “Bharat Tere Tukde Honge” and other anti-India slogans. They have been identified as Adeeb Raja,Sultan Azami & Shehzad who are yet to be apprehended.When ABP News spoke to the local police, the officials did divulge many details about how they are going to nab the culprits.As the matter picked up Friday morning, Sarafaraz Alam who ascended to the Parliament, chose to distance himself from the controversy and deflected blame on the BJP for producing such videos.“I informed yesterday that such people can’t be belonging to the RJD,” Alam told reporters at the Parliament today.Alam along with SP's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel, elected from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh and Praveen Kumar Nishad from Gorakhpur constituency, took oath in Hindi this morning in Lok Sabha.According to news agency PTI, Alam (RJD) was the first to take oath amidst loud cheers by the opposition benches, which were occupied by several top leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarajun Kharge of the Congress and SP veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav.Alam defeated the BJP candidate in his home turf Araria by 61,788 votes, a seat which had fallen vacant due to the death of his father and former RJD strongman Taslimuddin.