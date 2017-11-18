Love jihad: Mumbai model accuses husband of torturing her for not converting to Islam

Mumbai: A shocking case of love jihad has come to light from Mumbai, where a former model has alleged that her husband and his family tortured her, beat her and thereafter left her in the name of religion.Rashmi Shahbeskar, who follows Hinduism; married her husband who is follows Islam 13-years-ago; and her husband accepted her along with her religious beliefs.But, from past few years “he had been after her life to convert to Islam” and therefore started torturing her when she refused to do the same.As per Rashmi, her husband 47, started having an affair with a 28-year-old woman who her brother’s girlfriend and was living in her house as a guest. Thereafter, the young woman converted to Islam for Rashmi’s husband and was accepted by him, who later married her.Rashmi also alleges that her husband took jibes at her saying “She isn’t a good woman for she doesn’t follow Islam”.She further alleged that her 7-year-old son also refused to accept her as his mother because she followed Islam and he was fed that “She is a monster for she goes to a temple and doesn’t follow Islam”.The police have filed a case against Rashmi’s husband and his family. A probe has been launched in the case.