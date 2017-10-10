Lost your chappal? Pune Rural cops will probe!

Mumbai: While many of us might have experienced a situation wherein police delay registering a genuine complaint of theft or robbery, Pune rural police have proved to be an exception to this.The cops have found it serious enough to entertain a case of a missing sandal of a person.In a quirky instance, one Vishal Kalekar, a resident of Rakshewadi in Khed tahsil of Pune district, had on October 3 walked to the police station to report that his brand new sandal was stolen from outside his apartment and insisted on filing an FIR.And the Khed police registered a case of theft under section 379 of IPC against unidentified persons after the 36-year-old Kalekar insisted on doing so, a police official said.Kalekar lives on the third floor of Palash Residency apartment on the Takalkarwadi Road in Khed, the official added."We have registered an offence of theft in this case and our probe is on," Pradeep Jadhav, Inspector of Khed police station told PTI over phone.Asked whether he had faced such instances in the past, the official said one cant say who will come with what type of complaint."As of now we only can say that an offence of theft has been registered against unidentified persons and nobody has been arrested yet," he said.As per the complaint, the incident occurred in the wee hours of October 3, between 3 am and 8 am, when some unidentified persons came inside the building and allegedly took away his new black sandal worth Rs 425, an official said.After Kalekar approached the police, onduty police Y M Gaikwad registered an offence of theft and he was given the copy of the first information report (FIR).The Khed station officials confirmed that police Naik S M Dhole is investigating the case.