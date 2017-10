Vijay Mallya, subject of an extradition effort to try to force his return from the U.K. to India to face charges of financial crimes, was arrested in London, said DD News.It is pertinent to mention here that a UK court had fixed November 20 as the date for the pre-trial hearing in the extradition case of Mallya.He is a embattled tycoon wanted in India on loan defaults to several banks amounting to approx. Rs 9,000-crore.However, he was released on bail.