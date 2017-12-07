London Mayor says UK should apologise for Jallianwala massacre

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan said that the British government should apologise for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar Thursday. He called it a tragedy one “must never forget”.Khan, whose grandparents were born in India and parents migrated from Pakistan to the UK, arrived in Amritsar. He paid a rich tribute to those who died in the Jallianwala Bagh incident. “It was incredibly moving to visit Jallianwala Bagh. Our thoughts are with all those who died.”“It is time for the British government to finally apologise. The tragedy in 1919 on the eve of Vaisakhi is one we must never forget,” Khan wrote in the visitors’ book at the Jallianwala Bagh here.He said that “It was important for me also to come to the Jallianwala Bagh. We all know the history here,”. He added “My view is that British Government should apologise for the Jallianwala Bagh shooting. Some people used the word massacre,”.Khan was on a three-city tour to India. He visited New Delhi, Mumbai and Amritsar to strengthen the UK’s capital trade ties with India.(with input from agencies)