Lokendra Singh, BJP MLA from Bijnor's Noorpur, died in road accident

Lokendra Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bijnor's Noorpur, died in a collision between his vehicle and a truck in Sitapur.Two of his gunners and driver of the truck also died in the accident.Lokendra Singh was an Indian politician and a member of the 16th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh.Lokendra Singh was born in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh. Before being elected as MLA, he used to work as an agriculturist.(With ANI inputs)