 Sunjwan Army Camp live updates: Operation over; 4 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers martyred
Operation continued for 30 hours.

By: || Updated: 11 Feb 2018 11:26 AM
Image: ANI

Jammu: After 30 hours, on Sunday, operation in Sunjwan Army Camp concluded. In total, five soldiers lost their lives. Four terrorists were also killed.




Image: ANI Image: ANI

LIVE UPDATES from Sunjwan Army Camp:

  • Search operation underway

  • Operation over: 4 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers martyred

  • 3 terrorists have been killed. Army has taken all precautions because every human life is precious and Army does not want a collateral damage. I'm sure we will be able to finish the operation soon: SD Singh Jamwal, IGP Jammu

  • Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited Jammu, met senior commanders


Nine others - five of them women and children including the daughter of the slain JCO who had come to visit her father during school holidays - were injured. Two were in a critical condition.

