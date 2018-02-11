Sunjwan Army Camp live updates: Operation over; 4 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers martyred

Jammu: After 30 hours, on Sunday, operation in Sunjwan Army Camp concluded. In total, five soldiers lost their lives. Four terrorists were also killed.



3 terrorists have been killed. Army has taken all precautions because every human life is precious and Army does not want a collateral damage. I'm sure we will be able to finish the operation soon: SD Singh Jamwal, IGP Jammu



Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited Jammu, met senior commanders



Nine others - five of them women and children including the daughter of the slain JCO who had come to visit her father during school holidays - were injured. Two were in a critical condition.