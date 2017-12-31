Pulwama CRPF camp terror attack LIVE Updates: 1 jawan killed, 3 injured; JeM claims 'revenge attack'

LIVE UPDATES:
- Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for #Pulwama CRPF camp attack, apparent revenge attack against security forces for killing its top commander Noor Muhammad Tantray couple of days ago: Sources
- Security forces have surrounded the residential building and are preparing to enter.
- Internet service suspended in South Kashmir.
- There is information about two to three terrorists hiding in a residential building in the area. Search operation is on. (MORNING VISUALS FROM THE ATTACK SITE BELOW)
- The terrorists stormed the 185th battalion camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Lethpora in Kashmir valley around 2 am. It is a commando training camp of the paramilitary organisation.
- CRPF officials said intermittent firing was on and three personnel had sustained bullet injuries.
- The injured have been rushed to a hospital and senior CRPF and JK police officers have reached the CRPF camp, they said.
(This is a developing story. Refresh for latest updates)
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 31 Dec 2017 07:55 AM