 Pulwama CRPF camp terror attack LIVE Updates: 1 jawan killed, 3 injured; JeM claims 'revenge attack'
There is information about two to three terrorists hiding in the area. Search operation is on.

By: || Updated: 31 Dec 2017 08:31 AM
Srinagar: Terrorists today carried out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on a CRPF camp in Awantipora town of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving one jawan dead and three troops injured.

LIVE UPDATES: 

  • Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for #Pulwama CRPF camp attack, apparent revenge attack against security forces for killing its top commander Noor Muhammad Tantray couple of days ago: Sources

  • Security forces have surrounded the residential building and are preparing to enter.

  • Internet service suspended in South Kashmir.

  • There is information about two to three terrorists hiding in a residential building in the area. Search operation is on. (MORNING VISUALS FROM THE ATTACK SITE BELOW)


crpf attack1 crpf attack2 crpf attack3

  • The terrorists stormed the 185th battalion camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Lethpora in Kashmir valley around 2 am. It is a commando training camp of the paramilitary organisation.

  • CRPF officials said intermittent firing was on and three personnel had sustained bullet injuries.

  • The injured have been rushed to a hospital and senior CRPF and JK police officers have reached the CRPF camp, they said.


 

(This is a developing story. Refresh for latest updates) 

