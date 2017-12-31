Pulwama CRPF camp terror attack LIVE Updates: 1 jawan killed, 3 injured; JeM claims 'revenge attack'



Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for #Pulwama CRPF camp attack, apparent revenge attack against security forces for killing its top commander Noor Muhammad Tantray couple of days ago: Sources



Security forces have surrounded the residential building and are preparing to enter.



Internet service suspended in South Kashmir.



There is information about two to three terrorists hiding in a residential building in the area. Search operation is on. (MORNING VISUALS FROM THE ATTACK SITE BELOW)





The terrorists stormed the 185th battalion camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Lethpora in Kashmir valley around 2 am. It is a commando training camp of the paramilitary organisation.



CRPF officials said intermittent firing was on and three personnel had sustained bullet injuries.



The injured have been rushed to a hospital and senior CRPF and JK police officers have reached the CRPF camp, they said.



Srinagar: Terrorists today carried out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on a CRPF camp in Awantipora town of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving one jawan dead and three troops injured.