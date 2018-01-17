LIVE: PM Modi & Israel PM Netanyahu reach Sabarmati Ashram



PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu reach Sabarmati Ashram



PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu on their way to Sabarmati Ashram



Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by PM Narendra Modi holds a mega show in Ahmedabad.





At the Ahmedabad airport, Israeli PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu is received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.







Ahmedabad: Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/Zvp24cbCpp

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) January 17, 2018

Here are LIVE updates:Netanyahu will also attend an event at the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate).In September 2017, Japan PM Shinzo Abe had arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for the 12th India-Japan annual dialogue and met Narendra Modi.Image: PTI/FilePM Narendra Modi, in September 2014, also hosted another key East Asian leader, Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Gujarat’s commercial capital.Modi, soon after Jinping's arrival, took him for a tour of Sabarmati Ashram, for which Xi sported an Indian look. The tour also included a visit to Gandhi’s personal quarters. Here Xi tried his hand at the charkha or the spinning wheel.Both also took a stroll along the Sabarmati river before sitting down to a dinner along the riverfront.Gujarat is home state of PM Narendra Modi and now here Benjamin Netanyahu and Narendra Modi will hold a road show.